Canada calls on U.S. to work together on oil, gas emissions
June 2, 2014 / 6:20 PM / 3 years ago

Canada calls on U.S. to work together on oil, gas emissions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, June 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian government, reacting to the U.S. move to cut carbon emissions from power plants, said on Monday it had already taken similar measures and called on the Obama administration to work together to cut emissions in the oil and gas sector.

“Building on our record, our government would like to work in concert with the United States on reducing greenhouse gas emissions for the oil and gas sector. The integration of our economies suggests our countries should be taking action together, not alone,” Environment Minister Leona Aglukkaq said in a statement.

Many political players have suggested action on oil and gas would make it easier for President Barack Obama to approve TransCanada Corp’s proposed Keystone XL pipeline to carry crude from Canada’s oil sands to the United States. (Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by James Dalgleish)

