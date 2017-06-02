China says it will stick to commitment to fight climate change

BEIJING, June 2 (Reuters) - China said on Friday it would stick to its commitment to fight climate change after President Donald Trump said he would withdraw the United States from the landmark 2015 Paris global agreement to curb climate change.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comment at a daily news briefing in Beijing.

Trump's move fulfilled a major campaign pledge but drew condemnation from U.S. allies and business leaders. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Philip Wen)