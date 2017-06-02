FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Chinese Labor Unrest
June 2, 2017 / 7:18 AM / 3 months ago

China says it will stick to commitment to fight climate change

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 2 (Reuters) - China said on Friday it would stick to its commitment to fight climate change after President Donald Trump said he would withdraw the United States from the landmark 2015 Paris global agreement to curb climate change.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comment at a daily news briefing in Beijing.

Trump's move fulfilled a major campaign pledge but drew condemnation from U.S. allies and business leaders. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Philip Wen)

