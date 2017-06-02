DONG Energy says U.S. wind projects not impacted by climate deal withdrawal

COPENHAGEN, June 2 (Reuters) - Danish offshore wind company DONG Energy said the United States' abandoning of a global climate accord would not have any consequences for its ongoing U.S. projects.

"In the United States, we don't see that the decision will have consequences for the projects we are involved in," said a spokesman in a written statement.

"The development of renewable energy happens at state level where many have ambitious targets to switch the energy supply from black to green, for example by expanding in offshore wind," he added. (Reporting by Julie Atsrid Thomsen, writing by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)