FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
DONG Energy says U.S. wind projects not impacted by climate deal withdrawal
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Politics
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
June 2, 2017 / 11:11 AM / 3 months ago

DONG Energy says U.S. wind projects not impacted by climate deal withdrawal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, June 2 (Reuters) - Danish offshore wind company DONG Energy said the United States' abandoning of a global climate accord would not have any consequences for its ongoing U.S. projects.

"In the United States, we don't see that the decision will have consequences for the projects we are involved in," said a spokesman in a written statement.

"The development of renewable energy happens at state level where many have ambitious targets to switch the energy supply from black to green, for example by expanding in offshore wind," he added. (Reporting by Julie Atsrid Thomsen, writing by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.