FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EPA announces plan to slash U.S. power plant carbon emissions
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 2, 2014 / 1:40 PM / 3 years ago

EPA announces plan to slash U.S. power plant carbon emissions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 2 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday formally announced a plan to slash carbon emissions from the power sector by 30 percent nationwide below 2005 levels by 2030, a key element of President Barack Obama’s plan to tackle global warming.

The Environmental Protection Agency said the plan would cut particle pollution, nitrogen oxides, and sulfur dioxide by more than 25 percent, and reduce the instances of asthma attacks.

The proposal will include a flexible timeline for each U.S. state to submit plans to the federal agency. Plans are due in June 2016, with options to submit in two parts if more time is needed. (Reporting by Valerie Volcovici and Ros Krasny; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.