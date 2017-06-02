FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Germany not mulling sanctions against U.S. after climate pact withdrawal
June 2, 2017 / 10:03 AM / 3 months ago

Germany not mulling sanctions against U.S. after climate pact withdrawal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 2 (Reuters) - The German government is not considering sanctions against the United States after U.S. President Donald Trump sparked outrage around the world by deciding to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement, a spokesman said.

Asked what the German government thought about the idea of economic sanctions, spokesman Steffen Seibert said: "I think we can say that's not part of the German government's policy." (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Writing by Michelle Martin, editing by Thomas Escritt)

