Dozens more companies sign US pledge on climate change -W.House

WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - More than 60 global companies, including Alcoa Inc, General Electric Co and Procter & Gamble, have joined onto a U.S.-sponsored pledge supporting action to combat climate change, the White House said on Monday.

The White House announced that 68 additional companies had signed the pledge, making a total of 81 corporations saying they support “a strong outcome” for upcoming climate negotiations in Paris and agreeing to take steps to reduce their impact on the environment. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Susan Heavey)