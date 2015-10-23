FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House says confident in carbon rule despite states' lawsuit
#Innovation and Intellectual Property
October 23, 2015 / 5:40 PM / 2 years ago

White House says confident in carbon rule despite states' lawsuit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The Obama administration said it is confident that its proposal to curb carbon dioxide emissions from power plants is on solid legal ground despite a challenge filed by 24 U.S. states earlier on Friday.

“I am not surprised that our Republican critics have rushed to the courts to try and prevent something they weren’t able to do legislatively,” White House spokesman Eric Schultz told reporters. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Megan Cassella; Editing by Mohammad Zargham; Writing by Susan Heavey)

