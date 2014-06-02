FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
West Virginia lawmakers say will fight EPA carbon rule
June 2, 2014 / 3:52 PM / 3 years ago

West Virginia lawmakers say will fight EPA carbon rule

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 2 (Reuters) - Two lawmakers from the coal-producing state of West Virginia said on Monday they plan legislation to stop rules to set caps on carbon emissions from U.S. power plants.

Representative Nick Rahall, a Democrat, will work with Representative David McKinley, a Republican, with the goal of stopping the Environmental Protection Agency’s rule on existing power plants, which was announced on Monday, and an earlier proposal covering yet-to-be-built plants.

“We will introduce bipartisan legislation that will prevent these disastrous new rules from wreaking havoc on our economy in West Virginia,” Rahall said.

Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Doina Chiacu

