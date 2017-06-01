Musk to quit Trump advisory councils after Paris accord decision

June 1 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Thursday he will leave White House advisory councils after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.

Trump's decision to pull the United States from the landmark 2015 global agreement to fight climate change spurned pleas from U.S. allies and corporate leaders in an action that fulfilled a major campaign pledge.

"Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world," Musk said in a Twitter post.

Musk said on Wednesday that he had done "all I can" to convince Trump to stay in the accord, and threatened to leave presidential advisory councils if Trump announced a U.S. exit. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)