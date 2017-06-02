FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Russian energy minister calls U.S. exit from climate pact a negative signal
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Politics
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
June 2, 2017 / 11:21 AM / 3 months ago

Russian energy minister calls U.S. exit from climate pact a negative signal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 2 (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday that a U.S. decision to withdraw from the landmark 2015 global agreement to fight climate change was a seriously negative signal.

Novak, who was speaking at an economic forum in St Petersburg, said he did not expect other countries to exit the agreement however.

Russia has said it is still likely to back the landmark agreement despite the U.S. withdrawal, but a Kremlin aide said Washington's pull-out left a gaping hole in the deal. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Dmitry Zhdannikov; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.