U.S. states, cities seek to defend Obama's carbon rule in court

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - More than two dozen U.S. states and cities asked a federal court Tuesday to let them help defend the Obama administration’s carbon emissions reduction plan from legal challenges being brought by other states.

California, New York, Iowa and Virginia were among the 18 states who filed a motion to intervene against lawsuits from states including Texas and Florida arguing that EPA overstepped its authority under the Clean Air Act when it issued the power plant rule.

The lawsuits against the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean Power Plan are pending in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. Cities including New York, Chicago and Philadelphia are also participating in the effort to intervene on behalf of the EPA rule.

“In the face of overwhelming scientific evidence, reckless politicians and polluters want to gut the president’s clean air plans,” California Governor Jerry Brown said in a statement. “Today, California and its partners stand together in fighting these pernicious and dangerous lawsuits.”

A total of 26 states have challenged the EPA’s carbon reduction plan since it was officially finalized in October. The Clean Power Plan aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from power plants to 32 percent below 2005 levels by 2030.

The opposing states, along with business groups such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the National Association of Manufacturers, have asked the circuit court to block the regulation until the court proceeding are completed.

The states seeking to intervene in support of the rule said in their motion they have a “compelling interest” in defending the plan and helping combat the effects of climate change on their residents.

While opponents of the plan say it will harm state economies and require states to spend massive resources to comply, the states backing the rule argue that the standards offer local governments a great deal of flexibility.

Under the EPA rule, each state must submit a plan to comply with its emission-reduction target by September 2016 but can also request a two-year extension.

“We do not view the requirements as particularly onerous,” said New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman on a conference call.

Of the 18 states that have backed the EPA in the Clean Power Plan legal challenge, six have Republican governors. All of their attorneys generals are Democrats, according to Ari Peskoe, a senior fellow in electricity law at Harvard Law School’s Environmental Policy Initiative. (Additional reporting by Valerie Volcovici)