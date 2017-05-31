FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump says will announce decision on Paris climate deal soon
May 31, 2017 / 7:21 PM / 3 months ago

Trump says will announce decision on Paris climate deal soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 31 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he will announce his decision "very soon" on whether he will withdraw the United States from the Paris climate deal.

Responding to shouted questions from reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said he had been hearing from people on both sides of the issue, but he declined to indicate whether he had made up his mind.

"I’m hearing from a lot of people, both ways. Both ways," Trump said. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

