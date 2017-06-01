Trump explained Paris accord decision to four leaders -White House

WASHINGTON, June 1 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump, in phone calls on Thursday with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and British Prime Minister Theresa May, personally explained his decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord, the White House said in a statement.

Trump also "reassured the leaders that America remains committed to the Transatlantic alliance and to robust efforts to protect the environment," the White House said. (Reporting by Eric Walsh)