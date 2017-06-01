FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
U.N. says U.S. withdrawal from Paris deal 'major disappointment'
#Energy
June 1, 2017 / 9:03 PM / 3 months ago

U.N. says U.S. withdrawal from Paris deal 'major disappointment'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, June 1 (Reuters) - The United States' decision to withdraw from the landmark Paris climate agreement was a "major disappointment for global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote global security," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "remains confident that cities, states and businesses within the United States - along with other countries - will continue to demonstrate vision and leadership by working for the low-carbon, resilient economic growth that will create quality jobs and markets for 21st century prosperity," Dujarric said.

He said it was crucial that the United States remains a leader on environmental issues and that Guterres looked forward to engaging with the U.S. government "to build the sustainable future on which our grandchildren depend." (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Andrew Hay)

