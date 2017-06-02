Vestas sees major wind investments continuing despite U.S. withdrawal from climate deal

COPENHAGEN, June 2 (Reuters) - Wind energy will continue to attract major investment in the United States and around the world despite president Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the global climate accord, top wind turbine maker Vestas predicted on Friday.

"Of course, it would be better if the U.S. were to stay in the Paris Agreement as is," Vestas spokesman Morten Dyrholm said in a written statement.

"But there does remain broad support for the agreement internationally, and wind energy continues attracting major investments globally and in the U.S. because it makes economic sense," he added. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)