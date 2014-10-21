FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
California climber dies in fall at Zion National Park in Utah
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 21, 2014 / 4:46 PM / 3 years ago

California climber dies in fall at Zion National Park in Utah

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - A climber from California died at Zion National Park in Utah after falling backward and tumbling 80 feet (24 metres) down a sleep slope, Park Service officials said on Tuesday.

Christopher Spencer, 47, and a climbing partner on Sunday set out to conquer “Iron Messiah” and Spencer was not roped in when he fell and struck a series of ledges, the National Park Service said in a statement.

Medics reached Spencer and stabilized him before transporting him to a hospital, where he died of his injuries, the Park Service said.

Spencer was the fourth person to die in an accident at Zion National Park in 2014. (Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.