U.S. to release some Clinton Benghazi emails 'very, very soon'
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
May 21, 2015

U.S. to release some Clinton Benghazi emails 'very, very soon'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department will release “very, very soon” a first tranche of former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s emails relating to an attack in 2012 on U.S. diplomatic facilities in Benghazi, Libya.

“We will be releasing very, very soon the first set we said we would release of the documents that have already been provided to the committee that are related to Benghazi,” State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf told reporters, referring to a House of Representatives committee investigating the attack. (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

