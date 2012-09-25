Egypt's Mursi: freedom of speech comes with responsibility

NEW YORK, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Egypt’s new Islamist president Mohamed Mursi, speaking in regard to clashes at U.S. embassies in the Muslim world, said freedom of expression carries responsibilities when expression threatens peace and stability.

“If we wish to co-exist and prosper, we must do so by living together rather than by seeking to dominate one another,” said Mursi.

Mursi, in New York to attend this week’s U.N. General Assembly meeting, spoke at the closing session of former U.S. President Bill Clinton’s philanthropic summit.

An anti-Islam film posted on YouTube has provoked protests in several Muslim countries. Related violence has included the storming of U.S. and other Western embassies, the killing of the U.S. ambassador to Libya and a suicide bombing in Afghanistan.