U.S. State Dept to post set of Clinton emails online on Friday

WASHINGTON, May 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said it would release on Friday a group of Hillary Clinton’s emails that Republicans believe may shed light on how the former secretary of state responded to the attack in 2012 that killed four Americans in Benghazi, Libya.

The department said it would post online 296 emails at about 12:30 p.m. (1630 GMT).

“The emails we release today do not change the essential facts or our understanding of the events before, during or after the attacks,” State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf said in a statement. (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Writing by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Will Dunham)