REFILE-Judge sets release schedule for Clinton's State Department emails

WASHINGTON, May 27 (Reuters) - U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras on Wednesday set a schedule for the State Department to release former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s emails in monthly batches beginning on June 30 and ending in late January.

By January 29, 100 percent of approximately 55,000 pages of emails must be made public, according to a filing in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Some of the emails, which were kept on Clinton’s private server, were already released on Friday, and in a filing on Tuesday the State Department said it expected to complete the release of all the messages by January 2016. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Susan Heavey)