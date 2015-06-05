FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Benghazi panel to hear from Clinton friend in private on June 16
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
June 5, 2015 / 7:02 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Benghazi panel to hear from Clinton friend in private on June 16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 5 (Reuters) - A U.S. congressional panel investigating the 2012 attacks in Benghazi, Libya, on Friday said it would meet behind closed doors on June 16 to hear from Sidney Blumenthal, a longtime friend of Hillary Clinton who was an unofficial adviser while she was secretary of state.

Congressional investigators had issued a subpoena seeking testimony from Blumenthal, who had sent private intelligence reports to Clinton before and after the deadly attacks. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.