Clinton distances U.S. from film that sparked Mideast protests
September 13, 2012 / 2:35 PM / in 5 years

Clinton distances U.S. from film that sparked Mideast protests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. government had nothing to do with a controversial Internet video about the Prophet Mohammad that triggered anti-American protests in Egypt, Libya and Yemen, U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Thursday.

“The United States government had absolutely nothing to do with this video. We absolutely reject its content and message,” she said at the start of talks with senior Moroccan officials. “To us, to me personally, this video is disgusting and reprehensible. It appears to have a deeply cynical purpose: to denigrate a great religion and to provoke rage.”

