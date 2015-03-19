COLUMN-What Hillary Clinton's troubles have in common with zombies

(Suzanne Garment, a lawyer, is the author of “Scandal: The Culture of Mistrust in American Politics.” The opinions expressed here are those of the author.)

By Suzanne Garment

March 18 (Reuters) - Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s email trouble has its hands around the neck of her planned presidential run. The question is whether someone can figure out how to stop it before it kills her ambitions. The answer is that it’s going to be a close call.

Nine months ago, when the Republican-controlled House of Representatives created the Select Committee on Benghazi, it looked as if the controversies surrounding the death of U.S. Ambassador Chris Stevens in Libya and Clinton’s role in the events were going to join the ranks of the political walking dead: a scandal to some, a manufactured crisis to others and - whichever it was - an issue that, because of Congress’ subpoena powers and investigative resources, would not die.

But zombies do walk. As movies and television programs have indubitably shown, the undead do a lot of damage before someone figures out how to extinguish them.After the New York Times broke the news that Clinton had used a private email account and server for virtually all her official business, and that she had turned over to the State Department only emails that her staff deemed work-related, the uproar did not subside. So Clinton decided to hold a news conference.

Politicians in scandal trouble regularly harbor the notion that a climactic news conference can get them out of it. They convene meetings with their staff to craft their narratives, flush out all the hostile questions that journalists might ask and build watertight answers. They think they are at least as smart as the media and vastly superior in their ability to persuade the public.

Sometimes they are right. More often, however, a press conference turns out to be a wonderful device for keeping a scandal alive. The reaction to Clinton’s news conference is a case in point.

There were few surprises in the story she delivered during her news conference at the United Nations. She used a single email account, Clinton said, for the sake of convenience. She followed all applicable rules. She kept her server safe. When the State Department asked her for work-related emails, she turned over all that could plausibly be considered relevant.

This is far from the worst conduct one could expect from a public official whose family has been under microscopic public gaze for more than a quarter-century.

But.

There are the obvious problems, like Clinton’s saying that she sent emails to other U.S. officials at their .gov addresses “so that” they would be preserved, as if she had a choice. Or her describing her non-work emails as involving her daughter’s wedding and her mother’s funeral, as if there were no gray area that includes, for instance, all of politics.

Beyond any substantive problems, though, is the problem of the dynamics of scandal. During a news conference, the journalists in attendance are like penned-in beasts, forced to elbow and outshout each other for attention. While they snort and paw the ground, the politician decides whom to recognize, how long the answer will be and when to cut off the proceedings. After the news conference, however, comes revenge for this ritual humiliation, meaning that the journalists extract, magnify and dissect all the moments of the performance in which the politician evaded or answered incompletely or misled or lied.

More than that, apart from the getting back, a news conference punctuates a scandal with a kind of exclamation point. It guarantees that everybody will need to cover it and get his or her 2 cents in.

So, since Clinton’s news conference, we have heard these things: 1) Although she said her server was guarded by the Secret Service and she didn’t email classified information, Clinton never answered questions about the security of her email communications;

2) Clinton used weasel words. For example, her saying, “Looking back, I should have . . . ” was not really an apology. Her saying she did not save emails is not the same as admitting that she deleted emails - let alone that she destroyed what some people might consider evidence.

People are saying other things as well: 3) Clinton in effect asked her listeners to trust her, and trust is the last sentiment that the Clintons’ collective public career has inspired; 4) Clinton’s body language telegraphed discomfort, displeasure and moments of low confidence. (Come on, now: What else would you expect from a human being who has to live through that kind of 20 minutes?)

5) Clinton looked tired. She has fought in the political arena for more than 25 years, she’s been sick, her supportive mother died three years ago, and these days she spends much of her time in the homes of rich people who have less talent but more ease and luxury than she does. Maybe she doesn’t really want to run for president. (Fat chance.)

Much of this stuff is overwrought. At its best, it concerns processes and habits of conduct, not any incriminating substance in the emails that we have yet to see.

But it is more than enough to keep a scandal going. There are now calls for independent third parties to examine her server and for her geeks to come forward and justify their security procedures. The Benghazi committee is, for sure, going to subpoena something. The fight over the subpoena will make its own news.

The undead aren’t just walking: They’ve broken into a swift trot toward prey weakened by years of a bad reputation.

So how do you kill a zombie? Most authorities recommend a bullet or well-aimed hatchet straight into the brain. Though there is, of course, disagreement on the fine points. A more scientifically sober source says the job requires disrupting the zombie’s system “in a sufficient way to prevent the pathogen from utilizing the corpse.”

But what if the pathogen is a mistrust of the most profound and deep-seated sort? How do you prevent that kind of organism from continuing its march by seizing on one vehicle after another? (Suzanne Garment)