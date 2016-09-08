CHICAGO, Sept 8 The CME Group Inc, the world's largest livestock futures exchange, will adjust rules governing lean hog futures settlement procedures to include negotiated formula purchases, the exchange said on Thursday.

The change is effective on Oct. 12 pending regulatory review by the Chicago Futures Trading Commission.

The adjustment will allow CME's rules to be consistent with the negotiated formula hog purchase method that was created when the U.S. Congress reauthorized the Livestock Mandatory Reporting program on Sept. 30, 2015.

Beginning on Oct. 12, the USDA's National Daily Direct Hog Prior Day Report (LM_HG201) will include the negotiated formula purchases.

As a result, the CME will incorporate negotiated formula purchases into the final settlement calculation methodology for all listed months of the lean hog contract and starting with the October 2016 contract.

For further information regarding the new rule changes:

here#pageNumber=1 (Reporting By Theopolis Waters; editing by Grant McCool)