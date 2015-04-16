FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. coal leans on brokers for export sales, data shows
Sections
Featured
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
U.S.
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 16, 2015 / 4:00 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. coal leans on brokers for export sales, data shows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 16 (Reuters) - U.S. data released on Thursday shows coal companies continue to use brokers to book millions of tons of export sales, a practice under government review as a possible abuse of royalty policy.

While coal mining companies typically reach foreign markets with direct sales to customers, in 2013 all exported coal from Montana was sold through a broker or trader, according to data from the Energy Information Administration, an independent research arm of the Energy Department.

(tinyurl.com/n78poh6)

Taxpayers are due a 12.5 percent royalty on the sales of coal pulled each year from federal land in the West.

But the Interior Department is investigating whether coal companies have wrongly sold to affiliated brokers at low prices in order to trim their royalty payouts.

All of the roughly 12 million tons of Montana coal exported was sold through a trader or broker, the EIA data shows, an increase over the roughly 9 million tons sold through an intermediary in 2012.

Under an Interior Department reform plan, mining companies would not be able to settle royalty payments at low domestic prices when they sell for much more abroad.

Arch Coal Inc, Alpha Natural Resources Inc, Peabody Energy Corp and Cloud Peak Energy Inc are major coal miners in the west. (Reporting by Patrick Rucker; Editing by Grant McCool)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.