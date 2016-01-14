FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House readying overhaul of fossil fuel program -sources
January 14, 2016 / 10:21 PM / 2 years ago

White House readying overhaul of fossil fuel program -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The Obama administration is preparing to announce as soon as Friday an overhaul of how the nation manages coal development on federal land, according to government and conservationist sources, in a further move to confront climate change.

In his State of the Union address on Tuesday, President Barack Obama said he would “change the way we manage our oil and coal resources, so that they better reflect the costs they impose on taxpayers and our planet.” (Reporting by Valerie Volcovici and Patrick Rucker; Editing by Eric Beech)

