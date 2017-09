WASHINGTON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The Obama administration will announce the next steps in its effort “to strengthen and modernize” the nation’s coal program later on Friday, the U.S. Interior Department said in a statement.

U.S. Secretary of the Interior Sally Jewell, alongside other federal officials, will make the announcement at a 10 a.m. press conference, the department said in the statement. (Reporting by Patrick Rucker; Writing by Susan Heavey)