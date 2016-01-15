U.S. orders halt of new coal leases on federal land that could last years

WASHINGTON, Jan 15 () - U.S. Interior Secretary Sally Jewell on Friday ordered a pause on issuing new coal leases on federal land as the Obama administration takes another step to control climate change.

The pause in new coal leasing could last three years, Jewell said, while officials determine how to protect the taxpayers’ stake in coal sales from public lands and how burning coal could worsen climate change.

This is the first major review of the country’s coal program in three decades. Federal land accounts for over 40 percent of U.S. coal production. (Reporting By Valerie Volcovici; Editing by David Alexander)