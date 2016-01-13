U.S. Coast Guard to unveil requirements for new icebreaker

WASHINGTON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Coast Guard will release a proposed acquisition timeline and requirements for a new U.S. icebreaker later on Wednesday, Admiral Paul Zukunft, commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, said.

Zukunft told an event hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies that the “icebreaker package” was intended to get information from the industry about its ability to build and develop a new icebreaker that will be in use for 40 years, and explore other options such as leasing. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)