June 5, 2013 / 3:35 PM / 4 years ago

Building collapses in downtown Philadelphia, police on scene

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - An industrial building collapsed in downtown Philadelphia on Wednesday and rescue workers rushed to the scene to investigate the damage and determine whether there were any victims, police said.

The building, located at 22nd and Market Streets, is in the heart of Center City in Philadelphia, the Philadelphia police department said on Twitter.

Police urged the public to stay clear of the area while rescuers dug through the rubble and assessed the collapse. (Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
