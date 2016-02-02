FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama to propose more aid for Colombia in meeting with Santos -White House
February 2, 2016 / 8:20 PM / 2 years ago

Obama to propose more aid for Colombia in meeting with Santos -White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama wants to boost U.S. aid to Colombia to help with security and a peace accord in the long-running war with the FARC, a plan he will discuss with Colombian President Juan Manual Santos on Thursday, the White House said.

White House officials previewing the White House meeting between Obama and Santos with reporters declined to comment on how much additional aid Obama will propose in his budget request to Congress.

Obama and Santos are also expected to discuss ways the two countries can coordinate the fight against the Zika virus, said Mark Feierstein, the White House National Security Council’s senior director for the Western Hemisphere. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
