Security threat reported on Detroit-Denver Delta flight
#Market News
April 19, 2014 / 12:10 AM / 3 years ago

Security threat reported on Detroit-Denver Delta flight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - A Delta Airlines flight that landed at a Denver airport was directed to a remote airfield location after an unspecified “potential Security threat” and passengers were ushered off the plane and were being interviewed by authorities, officials said.

Delta Airlines flight 1500, a Boeing 737 with 151 passengers and six crew members on board, landed roughly on time at Denver International Airport from Detroit Metropolitan Airport at about 4:40 p.m. Mountain Time, airline spokesman Russell Cason said.

The passengers were quickly sent off the plane without their luggage and were bused to a separate part of the airport where they were being interviewed by FBI officials.

The airport said on its Twitter feed that the precautions were taken “due to potential security threat.” (Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Eric Walsh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
