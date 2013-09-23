Body of eighth Colorado flood victim recovered

DENVER, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The body of one of three people missing and presumed killed in massive Colorado flooding has been recovered from the banks of the rain-swollen Big Thompson River, officials said on Monday, raising the official death toll from the disaster to eight.

The victim, 79-year-old Evelyn Starner, whose remains were found on Saturday, died of blunt-force injuries and drowning when her home was swept away by floodwaters more than a week ago in the Larimer County community of Cedar Cove, county coroner and sheriff’s officials said.

The confirmed death toll across the entire 17-county flood zone now stands at eight people, plus two others still listed as missing and presumed dead in Larimer County whose bodies have yet be recovered. Another six people remain listed as unaccounted for in a disaster that has caused property losses estimated at about $2 billion. (Reporting by Keith Coffman; Writing and additional reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)