Property losses from Colorado floods to run nearly $2 billion - Eqecat
September 18, 2013 / 10:08 PM / 4 years ago

Property losses from Colorado floods to run nearly $2 billion - Eqecat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DENVER, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The disaster modeling firm Eqecat has estimated that total losses in residential property damage and living expenses from the recent floods in Colorado will run about $900 million, with commercial and government property losses expected to hit $1 billion.

The Oakland, California-based company said residential property losses alone amount to more than $200 for each person who lives in the 17 flood-stricken counties of Colorado, based on 2012 census data, and that most of those costs are uninsured.

