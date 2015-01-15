Colorado church would not show video of lesbian couple at funeral, family says

DENVER, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Family and friends of a deceased lesbian woman complained on social media on Wednesday over what they said was a Colorado church’s refusal to allow a slideshow during Vanessa Collier’s funeral depicting images of her kissing her fiancée.

As a result, the weekend service for Vanessa Collier was abruptly moved across the street from a church in the Denver suburb of Lakewood to a smaller chapel at a funeral home, her loved ones said.

Collier, 33, died last month from a gunshot wound in the city of Thornton, north of Denver. Police spokesman Matt Barnes said the death is being investigated as a possible suicide.

In their posts, Collier’s family and friends said that Ray Chavez, pastor of New Hope Ministries, forced the cancellation of the service last weekend at his church 15 minutes before it was set to start.

Chavez could not immediately be reached for comment, and the Denver Post and other local media also reported that they could not reach him.

“He refused to allow her alternative life style video of her life be shown and kicked us out of the church,” a posting on a Facebook page dedicated to Collier said. “Her casket was open, flowers laid out and hundreds of people sitting in the pews.”

The supporters demonstrated outside the church on Tuesday, demanding the church accord Collier “respect and dignity” in death, according to the posting.

Collier’s partner, Christina Higley, also posted comments on social media, thanking supporters and saying she had brought in her own minister to officiate the funeral service, and was not asking anyone to go against their religious beliefs. “We would not let New Hope Ministries ‘edit’ her life which was a slideshow of our family photos including our engagement and family photos of her  with our two children,” Higley wrote on her Facebook page. (Editing by Sharon Bernstein and Ken Wills)