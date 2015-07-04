FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pilot killed in Colorado crash of medical transport helicopter
July 4, 2015 / 12:21 AM / 2 years ago

Pilot killed in Colorado crash of medical transport helicopter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - A medical transport helicopter crashed during a take-off on Friday in Colorado, killing the pilot and seriously injuring two others onboard, according to media reports.

The Flight for Life Helicopter was taking off early afternoon from St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco, about 70 miles west of Denver, when it crashed, according to CBS Denver KCNC and other local media.

No patients were on board, and the helicopter was not on a medical mission at the time, Lake Dillon Fire-Rescue Public Information Officer Steve Lipsher said on CNN.

The pilot was killed, and a flight paramedic and flight nurse were seriously injured, reports said.

Photos released on line by Lake Dillon Fire-Rescue showed mangled wreckage of the helicopter engulfed in flames.

Representatives for Lake Dillon Fire-Rescue could not be reached immediately for confirmation of the reports.

The cause of the crash was unknown, reports said. (Reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst, Editing by XX)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
