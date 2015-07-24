FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Colorado cop's cute encounter with baby owl posted online
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 24, 2015 / 11:23 PM / 2 years ago

Colorado cop's cute encounter with baby owl posted online

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DENVER, July 24 (Reuters) - Video of a Colorado deputy’s encounter with a curious, clicking baby owl delighted animal-lovers on Friday after authorities posted footage of the unusual meeting in the mountains to the Internet.

The deputy was driving near the small town of Nederland when she and a colleague were stopped in their tracks by the young northern saw-whet owl, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said.

“Hi, what’s up?” says the deputy in the footage as she approaches the small bird on a woodland road. Unfazed, the young owl clicks back in response.

“After some curious head twisting (on both sides) it safely flew away,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement on social media, using the Twitter hashtag #DeputiesLoveBabyOwls.

The sheriff’s office said the cute encounter took place in the area of Rainbow Lakes Campground, a few miles northwest of Nederland, but that it was not revealing the exact location in order to protect the owl’s nest. (Reporting by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.