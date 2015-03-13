FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. FCC pauses clock on Comcast-TWC, AT&T-DirecTV merger reviews
March 13, 2015 / 6:51 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. FCC pauses clock on Comcast-TWC, AT&T-DirecTV merger reviews

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Friday paused its informal 180-day countdown to deciding the fate of two mergers - Comcast Corp’s with Time Warner Cable Inc and AT&T Inc’s with DirecTV.

The agency cited the pending court decision related to how it should handle disclosures of the companies’ various contract agreements with media firms. The countdown, known as a “shot clock,” is non-binding.

“At this time, we believe it is prudent to pause the informal 180-day transaction clocks because the commission would be advantaged by knowing the resolution of the pending Petition for Review before the transaction clocks reach the 180-day mark, which both are slated to do by the end of March,” the FCC said in the announcement.

Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Bill Trott

