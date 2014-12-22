FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. FCC pauses Comcast-Time Warner merger review until Jan. 12
December 22, 2014 / 9:15 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. FCC pauses Comcast-Time Warner merger review until Jan. 12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Monday paused until January 12 its informal 180-day countdown for the review of the proposed $45 billion merger of Comcast Corp and Time Warner Cable Inc over delays in document submission.

The FCC said Time Warner Cable had withheld thousands of documents that the agency requested based on an inappropriate claim of attorney-client privilege and late submissions of those documents would significantly slow down the review. (Reporting by Alina Selyukh)

