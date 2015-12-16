N.Y. commodities investment pool exec gets 1-1/2 prison for fraud

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A former president of a New York-based commodities investment pool was sentenced to 1-1/2 years in prison on Wednesday for conning investors into giving him $1.3 million under false pretenses.

Michael James Seward, who had been a principal at the now-defunct SK Madison Commodities LLC, was sentenced by Manhattan U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos, Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara’s office announced.

Seward’s lawyer, Walter Mack, declined to comment.

Seward, 35, pleaded guilty in August to conspiracy to commit securities, commodities and wire fraud, a year after federal authorities announced charges against him and his business partner, Yan Kaziyev.

Prosecutors said Seward and Kaziyev convinced over 20 people to invest $1.3 million in their unregistered commodities pool, a type of enterprise in which funds from numerous people are combined for trading in the futures and commodities markets.

Prosecutors said Seward and Kaziyev lured the investors by lying about the pool’s performance record and issuing bogus account statements.

Seward and Kaziyev also misappropriated funds they agreed to invest in an Internet social media company and applied the money to the commodity pool, prosecutors said.

Kaziyev took about $200,000 as “commissions” and other compensation, while Seward took about the same amount, prosecutors said.

Regulators shut down SK Madison in 2013, and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission sued a year later. While regulators recovered $550,000 for investors, about $750,000 was lost, prosecutors said.

Kaziyev pleaded guilty in June 2014 and is awaiting sentencing after cooperating with prosecutors.

The case is U.S. v. Seward, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 14-cr-00482.