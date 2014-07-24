Japan's Cosmo Oil buys U.S. condensate for 1st time-source

TOKYO, July 24 (Reuters) - Japanese refiner Cosmo Oil Co has bought a cargo of U.S. condensate, which could be Japan’s first import of oil derived from booming shale production, an industry source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The 300,000 barrel cargo is to be loaded in August and is set to arrive at Cosmo’s 112,000 barrels per day Yokkaichi refinery in early October, the source said. The trial cargo was priced at a few dollars a barrel discount to the similar Middle Eastern grades, the source added. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Perry)