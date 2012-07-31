FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US Congress leaders reach deal to avoid government shutdown threat
July 31, 2012 / 5:45 PM / in 5 years

US Congress leaders reach deal to avoid government shutdown threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 31 (Reuters) - Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress have reached a deal to fund federal government activities through next March and eliminate any threat of agency shut downs that could upset voters ahead of the Nov. 6 presidential and congressional elections, congressional aides said on Tuesday.

The deal, which congressional leaders were expected to announce later on Tuesday, would fund discretionary federal programs - from defense and foreign aid to education, transportation and medical research - at levels specified in last year’s debt limit deal, about $1.047 trillion.

The full House of Representatives and Senate would still need to approve the measure by Sept. 30, the end of the current fiscal year.

