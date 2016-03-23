U.S. House votes to approve bill to change how FTC challenges mergers

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to approve a measure that could potentially make it more difficult for the Federal Trade Commission to successfully challenge mergers.

The Senate is considering similar legislation.

The House voted 235-171 to approve a bill which would require both the FTC and the Justice Department to follow the same standards in challenging mergers in federal court. Critics say that the FTC currently faces a lower standard.

The bill would also require the FTC to ask a federal court to stop a merger permanently, as the Justice Department does now. Currently, the FTC asks the court only for a preliminary injunction and then reviews deals internally, a process that kills mergers simply by being slow.

It is the difference in speed between the FTC’s administrative law judge and the Justice Department’s court procedure which irks some companies and members of the antitrust bar.

But others said they expected little change if the measure becomes law. “This is a minor area of difference because very few cases go to trial anyway and when they do, they end up being litigated as if they were a full trial on the merits,” said antitrust lawyer Jonathan Kanter of Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP.