Maryland's Mikulski to head US Senate Appropriations Committee
December 19, 2012 / 10:55 PM / 5 years ago

Maryland's Mikulski to head US Senate Appropriations Committee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Senator Barbara Mikulski said on Wednesday that she expects to take over as chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee following the death of Senator Daniel Inouye of Hawaiion Monday.

A spokeswoman for Mikulski, who is from Maryland, said that the decision is expected to be ratified on Thursday at a meeting of the Democratic caucus.

In a Twitter message, Mikulski said: “It’s an honor & privilege to be expected to follow the great leadership of Senator Inouye as Appropriations Committee Chairwoman.”

