FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boehner says budget deal process "stinks" but better than alternatives
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2015 / 2:41 PM / 2 years ago

Boehner says budget deal process "stinks" but better than alternatives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker John Boehner on Tuesday said he agreed with Representative Paul Ryan’s assessment that the process under which a two-year budget deal was negotiated “stinks” but the alternative was a “clean” increase in the debt ceiling or a default on federal obligations.

Boehner told reporters after presenting the deal to House Republicans that there was no reason that any of them should vote against the deal, as it sets spending levels for two years and contains the first reforms to Social Security in 32 years. (Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Bill Trott)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.