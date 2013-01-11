FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boehner sets Feb 12 for Obama's state of the union speech
January 11, 2013 / 4:15 PM / in 5 years

Boehner sets Feb 12 for Obama's state of the union speech

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner on Friday formally invited President Barack Obama to deliver the annual state of the union address to Congress on Feb. 12.

In a letter inviting Obama to address a joint session of Congress, Boehner, a Republican, said Americans expected Congress and the White House to work together to find solutions.

The speech from the Democratic president will come days before the U.S. Treasury is expected to run out of funds to pay government bills.

