U.S. Speaker Boehner touts bills to build Keystone, repeal Obamacare
#Market News
November 6, 2014 / 6:35 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Speaker Boehner touts bills to build Keystone, repeal Obamacare

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Legislation allowing the construction of the Keystone oil pipeline from Canada to the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, repealing Obamacare and reducing the nation’s debt are at the top of Republicans’ 2015 agenda, House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said on Thursday.

In his first news conference since Tuesday’s congressional elections that saw broad Republican victories, Boehner also said that if President Barack Obama unilaterally loosens some immigration regulations, he will “poison the well and there will be no chance of immigration reform moving” in the next two years.

Reporting By Richard Cowan

