Boehner: No agreements yet on plan to deal with U.S. debt limit
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
October 7, 2015 / 2:31 PM / 2 years ago

Boehner: No agreements yet on plan to deal with U.S. debt limit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said on Wednesday that discussions were under way to deal with a looming Nov. 5 deadline to raise the federal debt limit but no decisions have been made

“There is no agreement on how to do this. There are discussions about how to do it, but there’s nothing else to report,” Boehner told a news conference.

Asked about a House Republican effort to force a vote to renew the Export-Import Bank’s expired charter, Boehner said the best way to handle that would be through the House Financial Services Committee. The panel thus far has blocked legislation to reauthorize the trade bank, which has been dormant since June 30, but Boehner said there was still time for it to act. (Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

