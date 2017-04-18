FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US House panel to begin tax reform hearings next week -chairman
April 18, 2017 / 8:21 PM / 4 months ago

US House panel to begin tax reform hearings next week -chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 18 (Reuters) - The tax-writing committee of the U.S. House of Representatives will begin holding hearings on a Republican tax reform proposal next week, the panel's Republican chairman said on Tuesday.

House Ways and Means Chairman Kevin Brady told Fox News that the panel will soon announce hearings on the plan known as the House blueprint "starting next week."

Brady has said he intends to unveil tax reform legislation this spring. But on Tuesday, it was not clear how an ongoing congressional debate about repealing and replacing the healthcare law known as Obamacare might impact the intended timeline. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Chris Reese)

