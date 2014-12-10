FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Pelosi: Democrats will insist on changes to U.S. spending bill
December 10, 2014 / 6:20 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Pelosi: Democrats will insist on changes to U.S. spending bill

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quote, comment from Van Hollen, background)

WASHINGTON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday that she was insisting that two controversial items be removed from a $1.1 trillion government spending bill unveiled on Tuesday that would avert a government shutdown.

Pelosi said Democrats were “deeply troubled” by provisions to halt planned restrictions on derivatives trading by large, federally insured banks and to expand tenfold the amount that individuals can donate to national political parties.

“These provisions are destructive to middle class families and to the practice of our democracy. We must get them out of the omnibus package,” Pelosi said in a statement.

Representative Chris Van Hollen, another prominent House Democrat, said he would vote against the spending bill if it retains the two provision.

Democratic support is critical to passage of the spending measure in the House, as it was unclear whether Republicans could muster enough votes on their own for passage. Many conservatives oppose the bill, claiming it fails to deny funding for U.S. President Barack Obama’s immigration order. (Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Susan Heavey)

